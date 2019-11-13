FIELD HOCKEY

CLASS 6

Friday’s semifinals

At South County H.S.

Western Branch vs. Langley, 11:30 a.m.

Kellam vs. Woodson, 11:30

CLASS 5

Friday’s semifinals

At South County H.S.

Mountain View vs. Gloucester, 9:30 a.m.

Frank Cox vs. Riverside, 9:30

CLASS 4

Friday’s semifinals

At South County H.S.

Chancellor vs. Great Bridge, 3:30

Eastern View vs. Lee-Davis, 3:30

CLASS 3

Friday’s semifinals

At South County H.S.

James Monroe vs. Tabb, 1:30

Independence vs. Poquoson, 1:30

