BASEBALL

REGION 6B

Tuesday’s semifinals

Clover Hill at Colonial Forge, 6

Riverbend at James River, 6

REGION 5D

Tuesday’s semifinals

Orange at Stafford, 6

Mountain View at Halifax, 6

REGION 4B

Thursday’s quarterfinal

Courtland 4, Powhatan 2

Dinwiddie 7, Caroline 5

Hanover 3, Eastern View 0

Midlothian 9, Patrick Henry–Ashland 1

Tuesday’s semifinals

Courtland at Hanover, 7

Dinwiddie vs. Midlothian, 5

REGION 3B

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Brentsville 9, Manassas Park 0

William Monroe 11, Thomas Jefferson 0

Warren County 15, John Marshall 0

Friday’s quarterfinal

Culpeper 5, Spotsylvania 3

Tuesday’s semifinals

Culpeper at Warren County, 6

William Monroe at Brentsville, 6

REGION 1A

Friday’s quarterfinals

Colonial Beach 5, Windsor 0

West Point 8, Washington & Lee 6

Essex 10, Surry 3

Lancaster 4, Mathews 0

Tuesday’s semifinals

West Point at Colonial Beach, 5

Essex at Lancaster

SOFTBALL

REGION 6B

Tuesday’s semifinals

Riverbend at Cosby, 5

Thomas Dale vs. Manchester, 5

REGION 5D

Tuesday’s semifinals

Orange at Mountain View, 6

North Stafford at Halifax, 5

REGION 4B

Tuesday’s quarterfinals

Patrick Henry at Courtland, 6

Powhatan at Hanover, 6

REGION 3B

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Warren County 3, Brentsville 1

William Monroe 19, Culpeper 1

Skyline 17, Manassas Park 0

Tuesday’s quarterfinal

Spotsylvania 29, John Marshall 0

Tuesday’s quarterfinals

Spotsylvania at Warren County, 6

William Monroe at Skyline, 6

REGION 1A

Friday’s quarterfinals

Windsor 4, Washington & Lee 1

Rappahannock 9, Mathews 0

Essex at Northumberland, 6

West Point at Northampton, 5

Tuesday’s semifinals

Windsor atRappahannock

Essex/Northumberland winner vs. W.P./Northampton winner

BOYS SOCCER

REGION 6B

Tuesday’s semifinals

Colonial Forge at Thomas Dale, 6

Cosby at James River, 6

REGION 5D

Tuesday’s semifinals

Massaponax at Patrick Henry, 7

Harrisonburg at Mountain View, 6:45

REGION 4B

Tuesday’s semifinals

Hanover at Chancellor, 7

Monacan at Midlothian, 5:30

REGION 3B

Thursday’s quarterfinals

Culpeper 3, Brentsville 0

Manassas Park 6, Skyline 0

William Monroe 4, G. Wythe 1

Friday’s quarterfinal

Thomas Jefferson 1, Spotsylvania 0, OT

Tuesday’s semifinals

Thomas Jefferson at Culpeper, 6

WIlliam Monroe at Manassas Park, 6

REGION 1A

Friday’s quarterfinals

Washington & Lee 1, West Point 0

Rappahannock 3, Mathews 0

Northampton 8, Windsor 4

Northumberland 2, Franklin 0

Tuesday’s semifinals

Washington & Lee at Rappahannock, 6

Northampton at Northumberland

GIRLS SOCCER

REGION 6B

Tuesday’s semifinals

Colonial Forge at Riverbend, 6

James River vs. Cosby. 7:30

REGION 5D

Tuesday’s semifinals

Harrisonburg at Mountain View, 5

Massaponax at Albemarle, 7

REGION 4B

Tuesday’s semifinals

Hanover vs. Midlothian, 6

Monacan at Eastern View

REGION 3B

Thursday’s quarterfinals

William Monroe 12, James Monroe 0

Skyline 2, Culpeper 1

Brentsville 11, Manassas Park 1

Friday’s quarterfinal

Spotsylvania 6, Warren County 0

Tuesday’s semifinals

Spotsylvania at Warren County, 6

Skyline at Brentsville, 6

REGION 1A

Friday’s quarterfinals

Washington & Lee 3, Windsor 0

Franklin at Northampton, 6

Essex at Northumberland, 7

West Point 8, Middlesex 0

Tuesday’s semifinals

Washington & Lee vs. Essex/Northumberland winner

Franklin/Northampton at West Point

BOYS LACROSSE

REGION 6B

Tuesday’s championship

Cosby at Colonial Forge, 6:30

REGION 5D

Wednesday’s championship

Albemarle at Mountain View

GIRLS LACROSSE

REGION 6B

Tuesday’s championship

Cosby at Colonial Forge, 5

REGION 5D

Wednesday’s championship

Patrick Henry-Roanoke at Mountain View, 5

GIRLS TENNIS

REGION 5D

Friday’s championship

Massaponax 5, Albemarle 1

