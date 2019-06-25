(Kickoff at 7 p.m. unless noted):

AUG. 29

Potomac at North Stafford

Orange at King George

Riverbend at Patriot

Colonial Forge at Grassfield

AUG. 30

Chancellor at Massaponax

Stafford at James Monroe

Louisa at Courtland

Eastern View at Culpeper

Mountain View at Albemarle

Caroline at J.R. Tucker

Fluvanna at Spotsylvania

Monticello at Culpeper

Charles City at Colonial Beach

Washington & Lee at Riverheads

SEPT. 6

Dinwiddie at Massaponax

Orange at North Stafford

King George at Stafford

Freedom (PW) at Riverbend

Broad Run at Brooke Point

Patriot at Mountain View

Fluvanna at Spotsylvania

Patrick Henry—Ashland at Caroline

Courtland at Liberty

Albemarle at Eastern View

James Monroe at Charlottesville

Washington & Lee at West Point

Chancellor at Louisa, 7:30

SEPT. 13

Riverbend at James Monroe

Stafford at Courtland

Culpeper at Spotsylvania

Hanover at Chancellor

Liberty at King George

Colonial Forge at Freedom (PW)

Brooke Point at Stone Bridge

Mountain View at Potomac

North Stafford at Dinwiddie

Eastern View at Orange

Franklin at Colonial Beach

Massaponax at Louisa, 7:30

SEPT. 20

Riverbend at Chancellor

James Monroe at Mountain View

Stonewall Jackson at Brooke Point

Courtland at Orange

Charlottesville at Eastern View

Colonial Forge at Hylton

North Stafford at Highland Springs

Spotsylvania at Brentsville

Massaponax at Penn Laird (Pa.)

Caroline at King William

Sussex Central at Colonial Beach

Rappahannock at Washington & Lee

SEPT. 27

Colonial Forge at Brooke Point

Stafford at Masaponax

Mountain View at Riverbend

Spotsylvania at Courtland

Caroline at Eastern View

King George at Chancellor

Albemarle at Orange

Louisa at Charlottesville

Culpeper at Liberty

Colonial Beach at Riverheads

Washington & Lee at King William

OCT. 4

Riverbend at Colonial Forge

Massaponax at Brooke Point

North Stafford at Mountain View

Eastern View at James Monroe

Courtland at Caroline

Chancellor at Spotsylvania

Tuscarora at Stafford

King George at Washington & Lee

Handley at Culpeper

Colonial Beach at West Point

Orange at Louisa, 7:30

OCT. 11

Colonial Forge at Mountain View

Massaponax at Riverbend

North Stafford at Stafford

Courtland at Eastern View

Caroline at Chancellor

James Monroe at King George

Brooke Point at Woodbridge

Louisa at Monticello

Orange at Charlottesville

Culpeper at James Wood

Colonial Beach at Rappahannock

Washington & Lee at Lancaster

OCT. 18

North Stafford at Colonial Forge

Mountain View at Massaponax

Brooke Point at Stafford

Chancellor at Courtland

Eastern View at King George

Thomas Jefferson at Caroline

Louisa at Kettle Run

Orange at Monticello

Fauquier at Culpeper

Essex at Colonial Beach

Northumberland at Washington & Lee

OCT. 25

Massaponax at Colonial Forge

Stafford at Riverbend

Brooke Point at Stafford

James Monroe at Chancellor

Spotsylvania at Caroline

King George at Courtland

Culpeper at Sherando

Northumberland at Colonial Beach

Washington & Lee at Rappahannock

Fluvanna at Louisa, 7:30

NOV. 1

Highland Springs at Colonial Forge

North Stafford at Massaponax

Brooke Point at Riverbend

Stafford at Mountain View

Caroline at King George

Courtland at James Monroe

Eastern View at Spotsylvania

Fluvanna at Orange

Kettle Run at Culpeper

Colonial Beach at Lancaster

Washington & Lee at Essex

Western Albemarle at Louisa, 7:30

NOV. 8

Colonial Forge at Stafford

Riverbend at North Stafford

Mountain View at Brooke Point

James Monroe at Caroline

Chancellor at Eastern View

King George at Spotsylvania

Louisa at Albemarle

Orange at Western Albemarle

Culpeper at Millbrook

Colonial Beach at Washington & Lee

Get our Saturday Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments