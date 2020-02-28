ETTRICK—A heartbreaking loss in the Virginia Independent Schools Division III state semifinals did little to dampen the pride senior guard Joshua Campbell feels when discussing the trajectory of the Carmel School boys basketball program.
“We started three years ago with five players and everybody was sort of laughing at us a little bit,” Campbell said. “And in our third year, we’re in the final four.”
The road ended at that point for the Wildcats on Friday afternoon at the Virginia State University Multipurpose Center.
Carmel rallied from a 12-point fourth-quarter deficit against Eastern Mennonite.
But the private school in Caroline County fell short of the state final with a 64–62 defeat. Eastern Mennonite will take on Life Christian Academy on Saturday at noon.
The Flames (23–8) defeated Carmel on two free throws from senior forward Aviwe Mahlong with 1.7 seconds remaining.
Campbell’s heave from beyond half-court wasn’t close at the buzzer and the Wildcats (15–12) were left to look ahead to next season.
“Obviously we wanted to take the next step and get to the finals,” said Carmel head coach Toby Campbell, Joshua’s dad. “We didn’t do that, but we accomplished a goal and that was to get to the final four. We only lose two players. We bring back 10. We hope to be in this spot again.”
Carmel was paced by Joshua Campbell’s 16 points and seven rebounds. Senior forward Elijah Roye and junior guard Malakai Whittaker added 13 points apiece, while junior guard Maurice Vincent contributed 10. Roye grabbed 12 rebounds.
Mahlong scored 21 to lead the Flames. Adam Hatter added 14.
A three-point play from Carmel’s Devawn White’s with 2:24 remaining cut what was once a 55–43 Eastern Mennonite lead to 60–55. Whittaker three-point play made trimmed the Flames’ lead to four, 62–58, with 1:08 to go.
Joshua Campbell then connected on a 3-pointer from the right wing following a timeout that pulled the Wildcats within 62–61 with 56 seconds remaining.
“When I caught it, I just knew we needed a big shot,” Joshua Campbell said. “I knew once I released it, it was good.”
Campbell said he believed the Wildcats had all the momentum and would advance to the title game at that point.
His confidence increased when Whittaker went to the free-throw line with the Wildcats trailing by one with 16.8 seconds to go. But Whittaker made just 1 of 2 and the game was tied.
Eastern Mennonite missed its first attempt at a game-winner, but Mahlong retrieved an offensive rebound and the Flames called timeout with 3.7 seconds to go.
On the out-of-bounds play from underneath the Flames’ basket, Mahlong corralled the pass and Whittaker was whistled for his fifth foul.
“We were in a 2–3 [zone],” Whittaker said. “They passed the ball over and I just put my hands up. They called me for the foul.”
Mahlong had missed two free throws earlier in the quarter but made the two that counted most.
Whittaker said he and his returning teammates are eager to get to work as they try to make next season another memorable campaign.
“We have to start working,” Whittaker said. “It starts [today].”
|East. Mennonite
|12
|19
|12
|21
|—
|64
|Carmel
|15
|7
|14
|26
|—
|62
Eastern Mennonite (23-8): Adam Hatter 14, Chance Church 8, Drew Hatter 2, Ben Bellamy 3, Trey Gillenwater 8, Nick Jones 8, Aviwe Mahlong 21. Totals 21 12-15 64.
Carmel (15-12): Kyle Williams 2, Maurice Vincent 10, Devawn White 7, Joshua Campbell 16, Elijah Roye 13, Jedidiah Danaher 0, Philip Bou Khalil 1, Malakai Whittaker 13. Totals 23 11-15 62.
3-pointers: Eastern Mennonite 10 (Mahlong 3, Church 2, Hatter 2, Jones, Bellamy, Gillenwater). Carmel 5 (Vincent 3, Campbell 2).
