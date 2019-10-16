WASHINGTON — With a crowd that came ready to party, the Washington Nationals sent them into a towel-waving tizzy with a seven-run first inning against St. Louis on Tuesday.
The delirium turned to serious concern in the later innings as the Cardinals got the go-ahead run to the plate in the eighth inning, but the Nats held on for a 7-4 victory and a sweep of the four-game NL Championship Series.
That earned Washington its first World Series appearance since the franchise moved from Montreal to Washington in 2005 and the first for a Washington team since 1933, when they were the Senators.
The Nationals will open the World Series next Tuesday (Oct. 22) at the AL champ, Houston or the New York Yankees. Games 3, 4 and 5 (if necessary) will be in Washington Oct. 25-27 (Friday-Sunday).
The Cardinals set an MLB postseason record by dropping 10 runs on Atlanta in the first inning of decisive Game 5 in the NL Division Series.
Washington almost duplicated it with a seven-run frame that was fueled by shoddy fielding and knocked starter Dakota Hudson out of the game after just eight batters and 15 pitches.
Anthony Rendon got the first run home with a sacrifice fly. That brought up scuffling Juan Soto. Nats manager Dave Martinez thought Soto had been trying to pull the ball too much and suggested he start utilizing the whole field and swinging at strikes.
Soto spent batting practice hitting the ball to left and placed an RBI double down the left-field line.
The first Cardinals mistake came on Zimmerman’s hot grounder to third baseman Tommy Edman, who threw to second to get a force. Second baseman Kolten Wong, stretching at the bag like a first baseman, dropped the throw to load the bases.
The second goof came when Wong and right fielder Jose Martinez let Victor Robles’ pop fly fall between them, scoring another run. Yan Gomes made it 5-0 with two-run single, and Trea Turner finished the big inning with a two-run single off Adam Wainwright.
Nats starter Patrick Corbin, meanwhile, was dealing. He struck out the first four batters, seven of the first nine and 10 of the first 15.
But he lost his command in the fifth. Two walks, an RBI groundout and Martinez’s two-run double off the wall in right cut the lead to 7-4.
Marcell Ozuna’s two-out single in the eighth brought closer Daniel Hudson into the game. He hit Yadier Molina and walked Paul DeJong to load the bases before getting pinch-hitter Matt Carpenter to ground out to end the threat.
