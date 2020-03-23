As a youngster, Breana Spain had the habit of jumping from one activity to another, much to her mother’s distress.
When her daughter decided to pursue club gymnastics, LaDonna Spain asked: “Are you going to stick to this one?”
After 11 seasons of continuous practicing and facing increasingly tougher competition—and earning Free Lance-Star gymnast of the year honors—the 16-year-old Level 9 gymnast from Colonial Forge High School can answer with a resounding yes.
Spain was a driving force in leading her Eagles team to district and regional titles and its first appearance in the team portion of the state championships in four years. She described her performance in the individual competition as “the best meet of my high school career.”
In the previous day’s team competition, “I fell off the beam and didn’t have a great vault,” Spain said. “Tried to redeem myself: just do your best and it will be OK.’’
Not surprisingly, her two best efforts came on vault (9.65, tied for 12th) and floor (9.55, tied for third). She finished 11th on beam (9.425) and tied for 27th on bars (8.825) en route to a ninth-place finish in all-around (37.45).
With her excellent approach, Spain stands out on vault (“the one I least worry about”), but admits floor exercise is her favorite event for being able to express herself. She is also a member of the Eagles’ track and field team where she competes in the 100- and 200-meter dashes and the 400 relay.
After another year of high school and club gymnastics, Spain plans to participate in acrobatic tumbling at the collegiate level.
While fan turnout generally runs smaller for high school competition, Spain]’s parents and older brother Joseph attend all of her meets, even though she tells them it isn’t necessary.
“Bre gets the job done,” Eagles second-year coach Maci Winebarger admitted. “She knows her body and what it can handle. And when to back off.”
With six of the squad members currently competing for the Stafford Royals and with all 11 gymnasts having some background in club gymnastics, the Eagles were poised for a breakout year. And with the addition of coach Brynne Reeves, a former Stafford High School gymnast, the Eagles achieved their stated goal of advancing the state tournament.
“Even though its been four years, [Brynne] knows the strategies and what it takes to be competition,” Winebarger said. “Between my club gymnastics background and her high school gymnastics background, we had our bases covered.”
Winebarger, the area’s coach of the year, expects another strong season next year, when she loses only senior Lizzie Cole, a consistent contributor on beam and bars. For Spain, winning the state team title or finishing runner-up is her greatest wish to conclude her high-school career.
Competing for Paragon Gymnastics, Spain has won several state titles in vault and beam. This year’s competition was interrupted and then canceled due to the coronavirus. As a middle-schooler, she also missed most of one season due to two badly-sprained wrists, but shed her braces to participate in the state meet.
Fellow Level 9 gymnast and Paragon teammate Mackenzie Fox of North Stafford noted Spain’s hard work and dedication to the sport, citing the extra drive that Spain exhibited the summer prior to sophomore year as a game-changer.
“We all know each other and cheer for all the gymnasts from Stafford County,” said Fox, who competed at states in floor (placing 11th), beam and bars.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.