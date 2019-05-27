Last week, Mike Webb called up a friend who coaches at Blacksburg High. The Bruins are mainstays in the boys state soccer tournament, accustomed to hanging onto their jerseys long after graduation gowns have been shed.
The longtime Chancellor coach had one question: How do you deal with it? (“It” being the logistics surrounding a high school athletic program minus the high school part.)
“That’s what had me pulling my hair out,” Webb said.
He’s not alone. Due to a shift in the instructional calendar, the last day of school for Spotsylvania County was last Friday, with graduations peppered throughout last week.
The earlier departures mean that when teams representing Chancellor, Riverbend, Courtland, Spotsylvania and Massaponax take the field on Tuesday for regional tournament play, summer vacation is already in full swing.
Webb said the change underscores the sacrifice players have made in pursuit of a championship. Instead of scurrying off to beach week, outgoing seniors are at practice, hydrating in an altogether different manner.
“We’d been telling our guys,” Webb said. “Fortunately our program has been consistent enough that we can say: ‘The state championship is two weeks out after school is out—plan accordingly.’ ”
Riverbend softball coach Scott Thomas and his staff identified the schedule as a potential issue before the season began. But as playoffs approached, he worried less and less about his team’s focus--especially among the seniors.
“They’re done with high school,” Thomas said. “They can easily check out. But my girls are the first ones there. They had everything set up before I got to [practice] today.”
Massaponax’s boys soccer team, which travels to Patrick Henry–Roanoke for a Region 5D semifinal, practiced at 8 a.m. on Monday. Panthers coach Matt Eby didn’t want to create a lull for his players, who suddenly have an abundance of time on their hands.
“It’s definitely less chaotic,” Eby said. “It almost has more of a professional or college feel. We’re here to train, go home, relax, recuperate your bodies and get ready for the next training session, rather than having to worry about homework or something like that.”
For coaches, many of whom teach in Spotsylvania County, it means exactly the opposite. Eby estimates he spent 3–4 hours on Sunday scouring the internet for film of Patrick Henry, time he otherwise might have spent grading tests or papers or planning had school been in session.
Chancellor stuck with its standard 2:30 p.m. practice time out of necessity, Webb said. While the Chargers fully expected to be playing at this point, several players had already arranged their work schedules to finish around 2 p.m.
There is one positive for the Chargers. For the past five years, advancing to the state final four meant playing on graduation day.
“We don’t have to worry about that this year,” Webb said.