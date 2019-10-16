Bulls 76ers Basketball

Philadelphia 76ers guard Justin Anderson (1) in action during an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)

 Laurence Kesterson

The Washington Wizards waived Justin Anderson Wednesday, meaning the Westmoreland County native will have to look elsewhere for a spot on his fourth NBA team.

Anderson averaged 9.8 points in four exhibition games with the Wizards after signing a non-guaranteed contract with the team last month. He was competing with  Isaac Bonga, Jordan McRae and rookie Admiral Schofield for the starting small forward spot while veterans C.J. Miles and Troy Brown recover from injuries.

Anderson was the Dallas Mavericks' first-round draft pick in 2015 and has also played for the Philadelphia 76ers and Atlanta Hawks.

