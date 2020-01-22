Sisters Jordan and Sarah Sondrol provided the inside muscle that gave Shenandoah University a one-point halftime advantage; teammate Sierra St. Cyr ran the show in the second half with a stellar all-around performance as the Hornets defeated the University of Mary Washington women’s basketball team 44-32 on Wednesday night.
Coupled with Saturday’s loss to Christopher Newport, the Eagles (13-5) suffered through their two worst offensive showings of the season. For the game, UMW shot 23.6 from the floor and was out-rebounded, 40-29.
“We’re a very young team. We’re still trying to piece some things together,” Eagles coach Deena Applebury said. “I think we’re going to figure it out. We have a great group of kids. Sometimes it takes these bumps in the road to find ourselves.”
Back-to-back baskets by the Eagles’ Carolina Brusch gave the host team a 17-9 advantage with 4:22 left in the first half. They failed to score again as the Hornets went on a 9-0 run. St. Cyr had a monster third quarter: she converted all three of her field goal attempts, grabbed three rebounds and blocked a shot.
“We felt more confident from the experience in the first half of the post advantage that we have had,” Hornets coach Melissa Smeltzer-Kraft said. “We got No. 50 (Tory Martin) in foul trouble and knew she might be a little vulnerable and playing a little bit tighter. We focused on that and got our guards moving. Try to stay not stagnant and took lessons from the first half into the second half.”
Both St. Cyr and Jordan Sondrol finished with 10 points apiece. St. Cyr also had a team-high four assists to go with her five rebounds.
“I think we’re playing better than we were at the beginning of the season,” said St. Cyr, who was coming off a recent 19-point effort against Guilford. “We definitely have come a long ways. . . . Our defense is one of the things we harp on.”
Shenandoah’s Kelsey Jones, a sophomore and former standout at Courtland High School, saw nine minutes of playing time, grabbing one rebound and assisting on two baskets. “We have to continue to get her back in the rhythm and get the reps she needs from such a late hockey season (which concluded with a 17-4 overall record),” her coach said. “She takes her leadership and winning mentality into practice every day.”
About their semi-regular meetings with the Eagles, Smeltzer-Kraft said: “Honestly, they’ve whupped up every single time. Our kids were up for this game. They knew they (the Eagles) had played a ton of ODAC teams. This was a big game in terms of where we are and where we need to be peaking to play our best ball the last six weeks here.”
UMW freshman Ashley Martin had a team-high seven points and also drew three charging fouls, while teammate Tory Martin contributed six points and three blocked shots. Season-scoring leader Maddie Shifflett hit her first shot of the game, but went 2-for-11 for the contest, netting six points.
“We have to continue to grow and to learn. We have a lot of young kids who are playing a lot of minutes,” Applebury said. “They have all been good from time to time and sometimes great. But they are freshmen, and sometimes they have down days and bad days too.”
Shenandoah (10-6, 6-3) will play its final nine games of the regular season against ODAC opponents. UMW (13-5, 1-2) plays at Capital Athletic Conference rival York College at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Shenandoah (10-6)—Ragan Johnson 6, Jordan Sondrol 10, Sierra St. Cyr 10, Sarah Donley 2, McKenzie Mathis 4, Kelsey Jones 0, Brooke Riley 0, Olivia Weinel 5, Sarah Sondrol 7. Totals: 19 5-11 44.
Mary Washington (13-5)—Maddie Shifflett 6, Tory Martin 6, Molly Sharman 0, Emily Thompson 4, Ashley Martin 7, Carolina Brusch 4, Karissa Highlander 0, Faith St. Clair 2, Jordan Lee 2, Madi Wisensale 0, Bri Harper 5. Totals: 13 5-6 32.
Halftime score: Shenandoah, 18-17. 3-point baskets: Shenandoah 1 (J. Sondrol); UMW 1 (Martin). Rebounds: Shenandoah, 40 (Johnson 6, St. Cyr and Mathis 5 each); UMW 29 (Shifflett 5).
“We have a lot of young kids who are playing a lot of minutes.” —DEENA APPLEBURY
