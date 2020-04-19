I woke up this morning and did some stretching, it was beautiful out so I decided to head down to the river and walked about 4 miles.
After finishing my walk my girlfriend and I headed back to the house to spend time with the family.
My family, girlfriend and I played some board games (I won) and then decided to head out to the basketball court to play some games.
My mom, dad, little brother and girlfriend all came out to the court and we played a few highly competitive games of knockouts. We then played some two-on-two, which not only provided a good workout but got the competitive juices flowing once again.
After finishing up on the court I returned home for a shower before handling some draft-related phone calls. Just working out details in preparation for draft night.
It’s dinner time now and then watching the “Last Dance” on ESPN with the family!
Time to get some rest.
