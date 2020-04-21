WOKE UP this morning and had a late breakfast with my girlfriend.
Around midday, my dad and I had a scheduled rehearsal call with the NFL. The purpose of the call was to make sure that all of the equipment was working properly and to share with us what to expect on draft day.
After my call, I was off to Loriella Park with my girlfriend and my sister for some conditioning drills.
I returned home from Loriella as my mom was preparing dinner. Chicken marsala was on the menu tonight. I am definitely glad that my mom can cook!
After dinner, a “Freestyle Ring A Round the Family Rap Session” started by Cristina where everyone had to freestyle to various beats. It was quite entertaining until it became a battle! I’m not sure that there is ever a time that things do not become competitive in my family.
After dinner, thankfully nothing else scheduled. I am just going to kick back, watch some movies and get some rest.
Only two days until draft day.
