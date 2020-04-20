Idaho Penn St Football

Penn State defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (99) walks the sideline during an NCAA college football game against Idaho in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

 Barry Reeger

I woke up this morning and immediately had to prepare for a live interview via Skype with the NFL Network. I was crossing my fingers that I didn’t experience any technical difficulties.

Next up, some time in the makeshift ice tub on the patio. I purchased the largest container I could find (which of course wasn’t very big at all) and a bunch of ice.

The ice tub is something I have been doing since I began at Penn State, It helps my body with recovery.

I somehow convinced my dad and little brother to give it a try. Not sure if my dad will ever try it again.

Interview time again with a newspaper from Harrisburg, Pa. which covers Penn State football regarding my journey to the upcoming draft.

Stretching is extremely important, so my girlfriend and I spent some time doing yoga before deciding to take a nap.

After my nap, my girlfriend and I went on a run, I typically get some cardio in every other day.

Dinner with the family; tonight we are trying Mediterranean food. We have been talking about trying it all week.

Ended my day with, you guessed it, another interview with a PSU beat writer regarding the upcoming draft.

One day closer to the draft!

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments