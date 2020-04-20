I woke up this
morning and imme-
diately had to prepare for a live interview via Skype with the NFL Network. I was crossing my fingers that I didn’t experience any technical difficulties.
Next up, some time in the makeshift ice tub on the patio. I purchased the largest container I could find (which of course wasn’t very big at all) and a bunch of ice.
The ice tub is something I have been doing since I began at Penn State, It helps my body with recovery.
I somehow convinced my dad and little brother to give it a try. Not sure if my dad will ever try it again.
Interview time again with a newspaper from Harrisburg, Pa. which covers Penn State football regarding my journey to the upcoming draft.
Stretching is extremely important, so my girlfriend and I spent some time doing yoga before deciding to take a nap.
After my nap, my girlfriend and I went on a run, I typically get some cardio in every other day.
Dinner with the family; tonight we are trying Mediterranean food. We have been talking about trying it all week.
Ended my day with, you guessed it, another interview with a PSU beat writer regarding the upcoming draft.
One day closer to the draft!
