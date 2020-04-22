WOKE UP this morning, only one day away from the draft!!
First thing on the agenda was to get a fresh haircut. Gotta look right for the big day.
Next up, some recovery in the ice tub before doing an interview with some media folks.
Took care of a few errands before heading to my workout with my trainer Sudan Ellington (Big Skills Academy). I haven’t had a chance to work with him in a while due to the COVID-19 crisis.
Back to the house for a shower, before jumping on another live stream interview.
Time for dinner with my girlfriend and a movie. Going to try and relax, (today) is the big day!
