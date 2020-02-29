Fredericksburg native Tim Young finished 30th at the U.S. Olympic marathon trials in Atlanta on Saturday.

The 32-year-old, competing in his third marathon trial, crossed the finish line in 2:16.31, 7 minutes and 10 seconds behind event winner Galen Rupp. Young, who said prior to the race his realistic goal was to post a top-10 finish, averaged 5.13 minutes a mile.

 Rupp qualified for his fourth Olympics with a winning time of 2 hours, 9 minutes and 20 seconds.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments