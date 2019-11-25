YOUTH FOOTBALL: Jackets earn a trip to championship in Florida

The Fredericksburg Jackets 8U youth football program is this year’s conference, state and regional champion for the third consecutive year. The Jackets have qualified for the AYF National Championship tournament in Orlando, Fla., in December. The non-profit organization is seeking sponsorship for the trip. If you would like to support the team, please contact Erin Ferguson at 8ujackets@gmail.com; or send donations to the same address via PayPal.
