A Spotsylvania man is accused of raping a woman who had come to clean his trailer for him last month, court records show.
Angel Servin–Rodriguez, 37, is charged with rape, abduction and assault. He is being held in Rappahannock Regional Jail.
According to an affidavit for a search warrant filed in Spotsylvania Circuit Court, the victim was hired to clean Servin–Rodriguez’s home in the 4600 block of Glenwood Circle on Dec. 22.
Prior to the rape, the affidavit states, the woman tried to leave the home but Servin–Rodriguez forcibly grabbed her and threw her onto his bed. The woman told police that she tried to scream, but her assailant covered her mouth with his hand.
The man then pulled off her pants and raped her, the affidavit states. Police saw a bite mark the woman said was left on her neck during the alleged attack.
The woman said she tried to call a friend after the attack was over, but said Servin–Rodriguez took her phone to prevent the call.
The search warrant gave police the authority to search the home and bed for DNA and other evidence.
A preliminary hearing for Servin-Rodriguez is scheduled for Feb. 4 in Spotsylvania General District Court.
