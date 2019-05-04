Spotsylvania County has been operating more than a month without a long-term replacement for its county administrator.
And the Board of Supervisors recently decided to shift its search approach.
The county initially used a search firm in its efforts to find the replacement for Mark Taylor, who left Spotsylvania for the same position with Greene County, a rural jurisdiction of 19,600 residents in the Charlottesville metropolitan area. Spotsylvania has more than 133,000 residents.
But the supervisors now think there is a simpler approach to finding a new administrator.
“I think we should use in-house” staff to find the new administrator, Supervisor Gary Skinner said last week, explaining that county employees can do the same things as the search firm, without the extra cost.
Supervisor David Ross said he believes the county spent about $7,000 on the search firm. He wrote in an email that the new administrator should possess “the key traits of leadership, (caring for county employees and their needs while not allowing someone not pulling their weight to continue), integrity, and a focus on efficiency and customer service.”
Assistant county administrator and longtime county employee Ed Petrovitch has been serving as the interim administrator since Taylor left. Skinner likes what Petrovitch has done so far and said he’d like to see him fill the position.
“Ed has done an excellent job,” the supervisor said. “He’s made a big impression.”
Both Skinner and Ross expect the issue to be addressed at the next board meeting, on May 14.
Taylor, the onetime county attorney who became the top administrator in June 2015, was unanimously approved as Greene’s administrator in January. He served in the Spotsylvania position through March.
The D.C. native served as Spotsylvania’s deputy attorney for four years before becoming the county attorney in 2000, a position he held until 2006. He left to be Accomack County’s attorney, a position he held from 2007 to 2015.