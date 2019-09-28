A Stafford County man had to be taken to the hospital Saturday after his leg was caught in a lawn aerator, officials said.
According to a news release from the Stafford County Fire and Rescue Department, units were dispatched to the home on Stately Avenue in Hartwood shortly after noon. The crew worked for about 35 minutes to free the man, who suffered “multiple points of impalement,” the release said.
“Due to the nature of the injuries, the aeration drum was cut in half and the patient was transported with part of the machinery still impaled in his leg,” the release said.
The man was in stable condition when he was taken by ambulance to the hospital, the release said.
