Mo Hampton was so confident that his son MJ and James Madison would reach the FCS national championship game, he purchased his airline tickets a month in advance. He won't need to seek a refund, writes Taft Coghill Jr.
BREAKFAST LINKS
- The University of Mary Washington men's basketball team scored a big upset win over fourth-ranked Randolph-Macon College on Wednesday. The Eagles channelled their anger into positive energy, writes Taft Coghill Jr.
- Maddie Shifflett has rebounded from a torn ACL suffered at the beginning of last season to lead the UMW women in just about every stat imaginable.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.