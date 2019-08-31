A Stafford man was arrested late Friday after he tried to rape a woman at gunpoint after she’d come into the store where he works, police said.
Charles Henry Austin III, 31, is charged with attempted rape, abduction, aggravated sexual battery, using a firearm in the commission of a felony, brandishing a firearm and assault and battery.
He is being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail under no bond.
Accord-ing to Stafford Sheriff’s spokeswoman Amanda Vicinanzo, the incident took place about 8:40 p.m. at East Coast Vapors in the 400 block of Garrisonville Road in North Stafford.
The 27-year-old victim told police she was browsing in the store about closing time when an employee pointed a gun at her head and attempted to sexually assault her. The employee closed the curtains and locked the door prior to the alleged attack. The woman was the only other person in the store at the time.
The victim fought back, scratching her attacker in the process, and managed to escape. She ran across the street and immediately called the Sheriff’s Office, Vicinanzo said.
Detectives apprehended Austin later in the night and took him to jail. Detectives are continuing to investigate the alleged attack.
