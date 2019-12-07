A 43-year-old Stafford man was found dead inside an apartment Saturday morning following a barricade situation that started when he fired shots at deputies who had come to serve a warrant on him, police said.
Keysean Jerome Hodges was discovered deceased about 6:16 a.m. in the 2200 block of Green Tree Road in southern Stafford from what police said appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
According to Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz, deputies went to the Magnolia Falls apartment complex off Warrenton Road (U.S. 17) at 12:30 a.m. Saturday to serve a warrant on Hodges. Hodges was indicted Monday by a Stafford grand jury on a charge of arson of personal property stemming from a May 5 incident in the county. That charge, a Class 4 felony, carries a potential prison sentence ranging from two to 10 years.
Kimmitz said that Hodges fired several shots through the front door, and a deputy responded by firing one round. Deputies then surrounded the area, evacuated nearby residents and blocked off the area.
For the next few hours, negotiators talked with Hodges and attempted to convince him to come out of the home, but he refused. He finally stopped responding altogether, Kimmitz said.
Meanwhile, police obtained new warrants for Hodges that included attempted capital murder, using a firearm in the commission of a felony, shooting in an occupied dwelling and possessing a firearm as a felon.
After getting no response from the suspect for a considerable period of time, Sheriff's Office personnel went into the home and found the suspect deceased.
