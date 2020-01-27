A Stafford County man is facing multiple charges following a pursuit Friday afternoon that ended on Warrenton Road near the entrance ramp to Interstate 95, police said.
Stafford Sheriff’s spokeswoman Amanda Vicinanzo said Deputy A.S. Smith was on patrol at 3:47 p.m. when he saw a vehicle driving over the fog line along the shoulder of Butler Road in southern Stafford. Smith tried to stop the vehicle in the area of Colonial Avenue, but the car kept on going.
The vehicle then pulled into a church parking lot, Vicinanzo said, and Smith pulled in beside it. After Smith got out of his cruiser, the suspect put his vehicle in reverse and backed into a brick wall. He then drove across U.S. 1 to Warrenton Road as Smith got back into his vehicle and pursued.
Just before the I-95 entrance, police said, Smith and another deputy boxed the suspect in, causing him to slow down. The suspect, who had a flat tire, began to swerve and struck Smith’s cruiser before coming to a stop.
The suspect was taken into custody, and police recovered digital scales, marijuana, pills and cash from his vehicle.
Michael Devin Mitter, 27, is charged with driving under the influence (3rd offense), felony eluding, hit and run, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of controlled substances, driving revoked and reckless driving. He is being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.