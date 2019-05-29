Stafford County may soon lease a prime piece of county property to the Patawomeck Indian tribe that tribal council representatives say will be larger than the Powhatan Indian Village at Jamestown.
The tribe, which has roots to the county dating back to 1491, hopes to establish its working village, museum and cultural center on a 17-acre site in South Stafford following a June 4 board of supervisors meeting and public hearing. During that meeting, county supervisors will vote on a proposal to grant the tribe a long-term lease.
“We’re all very happy, we’re really excited,” said Chief Charles Bullock “This is a big hurdle that we’re getting ready to cross.”
The site is located at the former Little Falls Farm, which is adjacent to Duff McDuff Green Memorial Park on State Route 3. The spacious grounds include several buildings and open access to the Rappahannock River.
Both the site and the current county park – which is popular for its 4-acre dog park and baseball and soccer fields – were donated to Stafford County by local famer and entrepreneur Duff McDuff Green Jr., who passed away in 2009. Green was a retired farmer and businessman who owned and operated J.W. Masters, Inc. – a former Fredericksburg lumber company – for nearly 35 years
The tribe, would utilize Green’s former 3,000 square foot residence as their museum and cultural center. The surrounding grounds would be transformed into an Indian village, including live demonstrations to depict what life was life for the tribe in the county over 500 years ago.
“This is the first time in 400 years, that this tribe, who had an influence on the founding our nation, will have a home,” said Price Jett, tribal treasurer. “It’ll be a place where their story can be told.”
“The cultural village and museum will be larger than Jamestown’s exhibition,” said Minnie Lightner, the tribal council’s administrative assistant. “The living history villages will have historical interpreters, tents, people tanning hides, working on fish nets, cooking venison and fish.”
“All of the volunteers working here the village will be native Americans,” said Lightner.
The walking trails throughout the site will tell story of the tribe along interwoven walking trails through indigenous gardens of plants and trees that were once native in early Virginia, including Chinquapin dwarf chestnuts and Diospyros evergreens trees – common sights to Native Americans. Partnering with Virginia Tech’s forestry school, the tribe will also establish other plants and shrubs of the period to transform the current site into a historically accurate 1491 landscape.
For the last several years, members of the tribe have been working with Stafford County officials to arrive at a decision as to whether a lease at the property was feasible.
Approximately four years ago, the previous county parks and recreation director proposed showing the tribe the property which was, at the time, sitting idle with no plans. At that time, the tribal council immediately determined it would be an ideal site for a cultural center and village.
About six months ago, Supervisor Tom Coen stepped in and engaged other county officials on behalf of the tribe.
“I’m very pleased with the amount of support from Stafford’s board of supervisors all the way through on this,” said Coen. “Everyone’s been 100 percent supportive. This will be a great opportunity to celebrate the Patawomeck tribe and their contributions to the county. It would be nice to see people come out in favor of the move. .”
The site currently has several structures already in place – including McDuff’ s home – which the tribe plans to use as the tribe’s museum to house and display over 3,000 cultural artifacts including war clubs, ancient weaponry and tools.
Members of the tribe will make improvements to the grounds which include walking trails with demonstration areas that highlight pre-colonial life, gardens, a reforestation of the property with native trees, parking upgrades and improvements to the home itself.
County officials report the main access to both the park and the cultural center will eventually be combined in the future to allow access to both facilities through one entrance.
Since 2013, the tribe has made trips these trips to local schools taking along a mobile working village that includes canoes, artifacts, a complete long-house, arrowheads, weaponry, tools and other items from archeological digs. The mobile display has to be unloaded and set-up at each location.
“We visit schools and speak to 10 to 12,000 students each year from Caroline to Prince William – all grades,” said Lightner.
The permanent site would allow the tribe to keep everything set up permanently.
The Patawomeck Indian tribe settled in Stafford County in 1491 – one year before Christopher Columbus founded the new world.
As English settlers landed at Jamestown in 1607, the federation of tribes in Virginia’s Atlantic coastal plain region – which included Stafford County – was ruled by Chief Powhaten, who at that time was the main political and military figure in the region.
Powhaten married a Patawomeck tribe member and together they had a daughter – Pocahontas – who was closely associated with the colonists’ settlement in Jamestown. In 1607, she saved the life of John Smith, a British explorer and colonial governor.
Many decedents of over 2,300 member tribe still reside in the county today with approximately 70 percent of the tribe residing in Stafford’s White Oak area.
The tribe holds frequent spaghetti dinner fundraisers at Bethel Baptist Church at 1193 White Oak Rd., raising up-to $10,000 at each event. They also host silent auctions and craft shows. Proceeds from the fundraisers provide financial assistance to tribal members, including educational scholarships and medical care. During the holiday season, the tribe also prepares food baskets for needy tribal members and provides Christmas assistance – in terms of gifts for children – for local families.
Recently, the tribe awarded six college scholarships for the upcoming school year and one scholarship for a student to attend heating, ventilation and air conditioning school. All of these scholarships were valued at $500 each.
Upon taking possession of the property, the tribe’s immediate plans are to begin working on the outside village. Their plans are to restore the home one room or floor at a time.
“We are hoping the community will help,” said Minnie.
Although the Patawomeck tribe is recognized as one of 11 Native American tribes in the state, the tribe is working towards achieving full federal recognition, which would open the doors to better educational and medical benefits for members of the tribe. Some of those benefits include educational scholarships and healthcare.
Right now, the closest Native American medical clinic for our tribal members is in Baltimore,” said Lightner, who hopes a clinic will be opening soon in Virginia. “Within the next two to three years, there will hopefully be a medical clinic in Richmond.”
As of January 2018, there were 573 Native American tribes federally recognized by the Bureau of Indian Affairs of the United States, 231 of which are located in Alaska. In 2010,
There are currently seven federally recognized tribes in Virginia. Three of them are awaiting federal recognition – the Patawomeck, Cheroenhaka and Nottoway tribes.
Excavations took place from 1935-40 at Potomac Neck in Stafford by members of the present day Smithsonian Institute. The detailed 112-page report is available at the Patawomeck Indian Tribe of Virginia’s website.
That team unearthed 39 complete skeletons and over 10,000 artifacts from the site, including pottery, jewelry, tools, and many other items which still remain under care of the Smithsonian.
“They have tons, it’s a tremendous amount,” said John Lightner, past tribal chief.
Those can be released to the tribe for display in Stafford once federal status for the tribe is achieved.