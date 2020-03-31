Star-Exponent building

The Culpeper Star-Exponent has been in operation since 1881. Its office is located at 122 W. Spencer St. in downtown Culpeper.

 STAR-EXPONENT FILE PHOTO

Employees of the The Culpeper Star-Exponent and other newspapers owned by its parent company, Lee Enterprises Inc., will be required to take two weeks of unpaid leave between now and the end of June.

Davenport, Iowa-based Lee Enterprises told employees Tuesday morning that the steps were necessary because of a slump in advertising revenue that has hit print media especially hard from the coronavirus.

Lee Enterprises now owns and operates 77 daily newspapers, including The Star-Exponent and nine other dailies in Virginia. Employees will be required to take either a pay reduction or furlough time off that is the equivalent of two weeks of salary. Company executives will be taking a 20 percent reduction in pay.

