Revelers at Spotsylva nia County’s Stars & Stripes Spectacular were treated to a first for the annual event—a parade, which wound its way from the Holbert Building to the main stage at Robert E. Lee Elementary School.
Above, members of Cub Scout Pack 835 from Cedar Forest Elementary School take part in the inaugural parade, which drew about 120 participants. Also following the route was Miss Northern Virginia Abby Farley (top right), handing out treats to spectators.
The celebration, which took place in the county’s historic courthouse area, featured performances on four stages, including music from Big Rob (top left) on the main stage.
Twin sisters Zoey and Zhiva Viswanath, 6, run a course set up by Spotsylvania Volunteer Fire Department, which was just one of many of the day’s offered activities for kids.
Saturday was hot and humid, but 6-year-old Harlan Metzler (bottom right) found a sprinkler to help him cool off. Later, Kaylan Barker of Woodbridge blew bubbles while waiting for the fireworks to start.
Several local July 4th celebrations, including annual events in Fredericksburg and Stafford, are on tap.
