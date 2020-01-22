man killed by off-duty officer IS IDENTIFIED
CHESAPEAKE—Authorities in Virginia have identified a man who was fatally shot by an off-duty police officer who said the man threatened a member of his family.
Chesapeake police identified the man Tuesday as Kelvin White, 42, The Virginian-Pilot reported. The off-duty officer, who works for Norfolk police, hasn’t been identified.
The officer told investigators a family member called him Sunday afternoon and said a man had threatened them with a weapon, Chesapeake police spokesman D.B. Weir said in a statement obtained by news outlets. Authorities also alleged White was armed at the time.
The off-duty officer identified himself as a law enforcement official before firing multiple shots at the man, the statement said. Weir said there didn’t appear to be any relationship between White and the family member who called the Norfolk officer for help. He declined to say how the officer and the family member were related. Chesapeake police spokesman Leo Kosinski also said he could not elaborate on what led up to the shooting. He declined to say what type of weapon White was alleged to have.
Richmond city panel endorses statue FUNDING
RICHMOND—A Richmond City Council panel has advanced a resolution that requests funding for a statue on the city’s famed Monument Avenue that would honor African American troops who fought for the Union during the Civil War.
The resolution also asks the city administration to develop a plan for erecting the statue that would memorialize 14 Medal of Honor recipients from a U.S. Colored Troops regiment of the Union Army, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported.
A private foundation is conducting a fundraising effort for the statue, and the city’s resolution would chip in $5,000.
The full council might take action on the measure next week, the newspaper reported.
Honoring the soldiers was among the recommendations of a commission that Mayor Levar Stoney directed to study what should be done with Monument Avenue and its collection of prominent Confederate monuments.
The commission also recommended removing one of the monuments, a tribute to Confederate President Jefferson Davis.
“We are evolving as a city,” said Viola Baskerville, a former state delegate, Richmond councilwoman and current member of the foundation leading the fundraising. “This is an opportunity to be more inclusive about who some of those heroes were that people do not know about.”
Tax filing season to kick off next week in STATE
RICHMOND—Tax season is set to kick off in Virginia.
Beginning Monday, residents can file Virginia individual income tax returns.
In a news release, the state Department of Taxation reminded residents that due to changes in federal tax law, the Virginia standard deduction has increased for 2019 to $4,500 for individuals and married couples filing separately, and $9,000 for married couples filing jointly. That’s up from $3,000 for individuals and $6,000 for married couples for 2018.
Last year, more than 4.2 million people filed individual income tax returns in Virginia. The department said 84 percent of those returns were filed electronically.
Tax Commissioner Craig Burns said the department encourages people to file electronically and to request any refunds via direct deposit.
The department said it typically takes four weeks to process a return filed electronically, compared with eight weeks to process a paper return.
Chincoteague ponies’ CARETAKERS T
OUT VACCINE
CHINCOTEAGUE—A vaccination program to protect a Virginia island’s wild horses from a swamp disease that killed seven ponies in 2018 is showing encouraging results, the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company said.
The fire company, which manages the herd, said it will continue giving yearly boosters to the Chincoteague ponies as part of its efforts to prevent Pythiosis, also called “swamp cancer.” The disease comes form a fungus-like organism that leaves ponies with painful lesions, The Salisbury Daily Times reported. While it can be curable, it can thousands of dollars to treat. Cases are down from 2018, when seven ponies died of swamp cancer. Just one died in 2019 from what the owner suspected was the disease, the newspaper said. The agency also said one unvaccinated pony recently contracted the disease but has since recovered.
The fire company said it will continue vaccinating the herd over the next three years to determine if it will continue to be effective, spokeswoman Denise Bowden wrote in a Facebook update this week.
The herd will be screened for the disease again this sprin.
