CHRISTIANBURG police SAY Man fatally shot wife
CHRISTIANSBURG—Authorities in Virginia say that a man has been arrested on charges that he fatally shot his wife.
The Roanoke Times reports that Gerard P. Tompkins, 58, of Christiansburg, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with second-degree murder.
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that deputies went to a home in response to a 911 call. The office said that deputies found Michelle L. Tompkins, 51, suffering from multiple gun shot wounds,. She later died at a hospital.
Tompkins is being held in jail without bond. It’s unclear if he has hired an attorney.
The sheriff’s office said the investigation is continuing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.