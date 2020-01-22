On Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Stratford Hall will host its annual birthday celebration of the Lees of Virginia.
This free event will feature live music by Colonial Faire in the Great Hall, a scavenger hunt for children, the “Civil War Civilians of Spottsylvania Historical Interpreters,” and opportunities to explore the Great House and Stratford grounds through self-guided tours.
In keeping with tradition, guests are welcome to enjoy a slice of birthday cake in celebration. Registration is not required. For details, visitstratfordhall.org.
