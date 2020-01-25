A program provides up to 75 percent reimbursement and up to 25 percent in tax credits to restore and stabilize eroding stream banks through the Virginia Agricultural Best Management Practices Cost Share Program.
The Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District will review engineer-designed practices provided through the application process, which must be approved by the District prior to beginning any construction to receive funding.
Examples of potentially eligible projects include stream bank grading and shaping costs, slope toe stabilization with rip-rap costs, vegetative plantings that are temporary or permanent, shrubs or trees and any engineering costs to design and verify the installation.
Funds may not be used for in-channel design or construction, although tax credits may be available if the project includes such. Neither the cost share program or tax credit program support stream straigtening projects.
Any lands under consideration for funding must meet basic program requirements; must be at least five contiguous acres; must have verifiable gross receipts in excess of $1,000 from the production or sale of agricultural, horticultural or forest products per year for each of the past five years and must be in the Culpeper District (Culpeper, Greene, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock counties).
Non-industrial private forest lands are exempt from the $1,000 requirement.
Maximum cost share available per project is $70,000, provided no other cost share is received by the applicant the same year. Maximum tax credit available is $17,500.
More information about the program and other available agricultural cost share and tax credit programs is available through the Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation Distrcit, 540/825-8591.
