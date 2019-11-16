AUGUST
Bailey Greggs, the daughter of Mark and Angela Greggs, is a senior at Brooke Point High School. Bailey has been captain of the varsity field hockey team, vice president and secretary general at Model U.N., junior class historian and secretary for the Student Council Association, treasurer of Operation Smile Club and Supreme Court judge at Girls State. Bailey has been a member of the varsity soccer team, National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society, Chamber Orchestra, Debate Club and Spirit Club. Bailey has received a verbal commendation at TechMUN, received first and second place for her division at the Go for Bo 5K, and was awarded first place at the Battle of the Books 2019 competition. Bailey serves her community as a member of her church youth group, a Vacation Bible School group leader, teaching Sunday School to second- and third-graders, at Rise Against Hunger meal packaging events, on mission trips to West Virginia and Alabama, and as a freshman orientation leader. After graduation, Bailey plans to attend a four-year university.
Dylan Allen, the son of David and Kimberly Allen, is a senior at Massaponax High School. Dylan is a leader in many areas: Battalion Commander of Massaponax/Spotsylvania ROTC Battalion, Raider captain, lacrosse captain, Fellowship of Christian Athletes leader and National Junior Honor Society leader. Dylan has played varsity lacrosse his entire high school career and has served as captain the last two seasons. He has received the character award, Second Team All-District, First Team All-Conference, and Second Team All-Regional. As a senior he has taken up a new sport and is now a leading golfer for the MHS golf team. Each year Dylan has earned an academic letter, academic excellence, and a varsity letter. Dylan hopes to attend either the Coast Guard Academy or the Merchant Marine Academy and earn his degree in engineering while playing lacrosse and serving his country.
Juliana Calvert, the daughter of John and Laura Calvert of Stafford County, is a senior at Mountain View High School. Juliana is a student in the Commonwealth Governors School program and a member of the National Honor Society. She is a 2019 National AP Scholar and received academic excellence awards in all of her CGS classes over the last three years, to include seven AP classes and one DE class. Juliana was accepted and participated in Girls State and the Virginia Governor’s Spanish Academy summer programs. She stays active at school and in the community. Juliana participates in the CGS Model UN and Interact Clubs, competes in swim and tennis, plays viola with the high school orchestra and enjoys extracurricular dance classes. Juliana also enjoys serving the community by volunteering as a math tutor for ESL students and leading an 8th grade girls’ group as a student ministry leader at her church. Juliana is interested in studying topics such as public policy, law and engineering after high school.
Tomas George Nichols, the son of Lenka and Paul Nichols, is a senior at North Stafford High School. Tomas is highly accomplished in several diverse areas of school and community life. He is in multiple music ensembles and is the drum major this year for marching band. He is an advanced EMT student, planning a career as either a physician’s assistant or nurse, and he is also a member of the lacrosse team. Most notably, Tomas has been recognized for his years of service as a fundraiser for the Leukemia Lymphoma Society. Recently, he was recognized by Stafford County’s School Board and the LLS Light the Night Organization for having reached the $100,000 fundraising goal with Team Tomas. Tomas is humble, caring and accomplished, and he represents the Optimist values beautifully.
SEPTEMBER
Lillian Hoit, the daughter of Tara Hoit and Jeremy Hoit, is a senior at Brooke Point High School. Lillian is a member of National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society and Spanish Club. She is publicist for Environmental Club and president of Students Against Destructive Decisions. Lillian has played four years of varsity lacrosse. Lillian is a Full IB student, Black Hawk Scholar, has attended a Commonwealth Governor’s School Summer Residential Science Program, received the Army Award for Regional Science Fair and honorable mention at two regional science fairs. Lillian has received the Presidential Volunteer Service Gold Award. She volunteers at Capital Caring Hospice as a leader who plays piano and violin for hospice patients, at a children’s grief camp for children who have lost a parent, as a Stafford County Sheriff cadet at D.A.R.E. basketball games and community events, and as a tutor for middle schoolers. She has had a job as a waitress and shadowed a nurse practitioner and oncologist. Lillian plans to attend University of Miami for bachelor’s and medical degrees.
Hannah Cloven is a senior at Chancellor High School. Hannah has participated in several clubs throughout her high school career including National Honor Society, National French Honor Society, National Art Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, Student Council Association, and Key Club. Hannah is also a swimmer on the varsity swim team and has been swimming competitively for three years. Hannah demonstrates leadership through several roles in which she serves. Hannah is co-founder and vice president of the Anti-Bullying Society, Features editor of her school’s newspaper, and is a board member for Senior Class Board and National Honor Society. Hannah’s love for volunteering has grown throughout her high school career. She has completed more than 300 service hours through various service projects including teaching Sunday school for grades kindergarten through fifth, serving at a homeless shelter, tutoring ESOL students and helping with many other various events in her community. She is on track to graduate high school with an advanced diploma. After high school, Hannah plans to attend a four year university with the hopes of becoming an environmental engineer.
Joshua Johnson, the son of Lynette Johnson and Michael Johnson, is a senior at Colonial Forge High School. Joshua has been a member of the jv football team and the varsity football team, where he served as co-captain and received first team All District and second team All Region honors. Joshua attends Mount Ararat Church. He volunteers at the food bank and helps his neighbors. Joshua plans to attend college and study either history or to be an athletic trainer.
Skylar McDaniel is a senior at Courtland High School. Skylar is a well traveled student, who has a top GPA with challenging courses. She is an athlete and avid participant in softball, earning a Rookie of the Year award and JV captain spot. She is a member of the National Honor Society, and a board member in Spanish Club and officer in Women’s Studies Club and participated in the Renaissance Club as well. Skylar volunteers in her community for child and animal care as well as homeless aid, and she works part time caring for animals on a farm. Skylar believes in school spirit and community and learning about culture and loves to experience new adventures.
Izzy Fossum is a senior at Fredericksburg Christian School. Over the course of her high school years, she has been involved in many extracurricular activities. Izzy has always been an honor roll student and during her sophomore year, she was selected to join the National Honors Society. Since freshman year she has been involved in the Leadership club at her school. She takes on a variety of different leadership positions. She has attended the ACSI leadership conference twice. She also plays an active role in student government, taking on the responsibility of class treasurer for three years in a row. She has also taken part in varsity cheerleading for all four years of high school. She was specially selected to join the All American Cheerleading team three years in a row and was also asked to try out to become a UCA instructor. She was given the Pin It Forward Award twice. This is an award that is awarded to cheerleaders with outstanding character and work ethic. She was also the captain of the varsity cheerleading squad two years in a row. Izzy takes an interest in the creative arts. She was a featured dancer in the school’s production of Beauty and the Beast. One of her poems was entered in an ACSI creative writing contest, and she received an Excellent Award in Creative Writing through ACSI. Also, one of her art pieces was entered into the gallery at her school art show, and it received an honorable mention. She has received many Outstanding Academic Achievement Awards and many Outstanding Academic Effort Awards. She also received the ACSI Distinguished Christian Student Award in Academics two years in a row. After high school, Izzy plans to major in criminal justice, graduate from college, and either become a police officer or work for the FBI.
Shannon Teri, the daughter of Drew and Stephanie Teri, is a senior at James Monroe High School. Shannon is a member of National Honor Society, Beta Club, DECA, Environmental Club and Jackets United Mentorship Program. She is president of Key Club and Skills USA. Shannon plays tenor saxophone in the Jazz Ensemble, varsity volleyball and varsity softball, where she serves as team captain. Shannon earned the Girl Scout Gold Award for refurbishing the Old Silo Trail at Motts Run Reservoir. As a member of DECA, she was a third place finalist at districts and state competition and competed at nationals; and she placed third in Principles of Finance at districts and states. Shannon is a Monroe Scholar. At the Key Club District Convention, she was awarded second place in the Essay Contest. Shannon has served her community as camp counselor for Camp Crime Fighters and Camp Wildwood. She has also volunteered with Ceili Leahy Day of Service, Blue Star Mothers, Fredericksburg Food Bank, Rise Against Hunger and at a James Monroe High School volleyball clinic. Shannon will apply to Virginia Tech to major in mechanical engineering. She has been accepted to the University of Alabama and East Tennessee State University.
Delaney Spiker, the granddaughter of Bill and Priscilla Lockner, is a senior at Massaponax High School. Delaney is the A&E Editor for the school newspaper, “The Growl,” as well as the co-president of Spanish Club. She has received academic awards for a number of subjects, an academic letter and pins, and is a 2019 VHSL Student Media finalist for one of her book reviews from the 2018-19 school year. Delaney’s favorite part of Massaponax is the classes and curriculum offered. While she plans to pursue a degree in English education, Delaney greatly enjoys all of her courses and being able to learn new things. She hopes to finish the rest of her senior year with academic success, while preparing for college in the fall. Delaney is a strong believer in the concept that the wonder of not knowing is the ability to learn, and she aspires to continue doing so for the rest of her life.
Slater Sparks, the son of Randy and Angela Sparks, is a senior at Mountain View High School. Slater is a full IB Diploma candidate. He has played varsity basketball since he was a sophomore. Slater has also played football and soccer for Mountain View. He is the SCA vice president and a member of National Honor Society. He was also a member of the band program through his junior year, working his way to the top ensemble as a tuba player. Slater serves as the captain of his travel soccer team and has also coached a rec team for Stafford Soccer. He also frequently volunteers at his church and throughout the community. Slater intends to continue his education at a four-year university.
Olivia Madeline Batt, the daughter of Patricia and Brian Batt, is a senior at North Stafford High School. Olivia is a well-rounded, intelligent student who treats everyone she meets with a smile and respect. She is the president of the National Honor Society, a member of the Interact Club, leader in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and represented North Stafford at Girls State. In addition to her activities at North Stafford, she is also engaged in the community outside of school; whether it’s at her church, volunteering to help others or dancing, Olivia is the epitome of a kind, caring citizen. She is a very conscientious student with an extremely positive attitude. Humble and always willing to help, she is truly an optimist that betters our school.
Austin McNichols, the daughter of Catherine McNichols and Bob McNichols, is a senior at Riverbend High School. Austin has been a member of the Academic Team, French club, Tri-M and National Honor Society, and she has served as president of Drama club and Thespian National Honor Society, vice president of Science National Honor Society and service events coordinator of of Rho Kappa Social Studies Honor Society. Austin has been stage manager for the school’s production of “Almost Maine” and “Once Upon a Mattress,” and she has played Anne Shirley in “Anne of Green Gables.” Austin has received the National Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen Award and the CGS Award for Excellence in both AP U.S. History and AP U.S. Government. Austin served an internship with the Joshua Cole for House of Delegates campaign, and she volunteers with her church, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Fredericksburg, as youth handbell choir director, youth representative on the board of trustees, youth group leader and member of the handbell choir. After graduation, Austin will pursue a degree in public policy or environmental science.
Natalie Buchanan, the daughter of Kathryn and Kurt Buchanan, is a senior at Spotsylvania High School. Natalie has been a member of Mu Alpha Theta Math Honor Society, National Honor Society and Junior Council. She has been a member of Student Council Association, serving as president, a Fellowship of Christian Athletes Huddle Leader, and a Spanish Club Officer. She has also been a member of the International Baccalaureate Diploma Program. Natalie has been a member of Symphonic Orchestra, serving as viola section leader, Tri-M Music Honor Society, and All County Orchestra. Natalie has been a member of Athletic Council. She has been a member of the varsity swim team, where she has received the Knight Award. She has played varsity field hockey and serves as team captain. She has served the varsity cross country team as captain, and she has also been a member of the varsity soccer team. Natalie plays the viola in her church’s worship band on Sunday and is active in volunteer work with the youth group. Natalie hopes to attend the University of Virginia and serve in their U.S. Air Force ROTC Program with the aspiration to be a part of the U.S. Air Force Judge Advocate General Unit.
Grace Pegelow, the daughter of Sherry Pegelow and Dan Pegelow, is a senior at Stafford High School. Grace has been a member of National Honor Society and HOSA Future Health Professionals, Symphony Orchestra, Chamber Sinfonia, All-County Orchestra, Virginia Cello Ensemble, Virginia Girls State, Science Olympiad and the EMT program. She has served Key Club as secretary and president. Grace has received Honors academic letters and an orchestra letter. She was named Outstanding Advanced Geometry Student and Most Dedicated Junior in Orchestra. Grace volunteers as president of Mia Maids, Laurels secretary and Early Morning Seminary with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Grace will attend a four-year university to major in biology and plans to pursue graduate school in the medical field.
