A quick warmup will end the weekend in Fredericksburg.
The cold air damming wedge held fast yesterday, suppressing high temperatures around Fredericksburg to the low 60s (F). This – Sunday - morning’s surface map (see graphic) shows that wedge still in place with a warm front (red boundary) draped across Virginia. The cool and foggy start to the day will quickly change as the warm front finally moves north of the ‘Burg.
Gusty southwest breezes will pump warm moist air into Fredericksburg and vicinity after the warm front departs. Some sunshine will break through near the lunch hour and temperatures will soar into the low 80s(!) ahead of a cold front which will cross the Appalachian mountains this afternoon. Thanks to the interaction of that boundary with the juicy air across Virginia the Storm Prediction Center has the ‘Burg in a Marginal Risk (level 1 of 5) for severe weather today.
Only a few scattered storms are expected to cross the I-95 corridor this afternoon after 5:00 pm. Still, Fredericksburg area residents should keep an eye on the sky and heed any weather warnings which may be issued. Remember to have more than one source of weather warnings available and check the forecast more than one time today!
Tonight skies will clear and a west wind will usher in mild and dry air. Monday will then feature mostly sunny skies with Fredericksburg area thermometers topping out in the low 70s. The west winds will continue through the day, gusting over 20 mph at times during the afternoon.
As March ends and April begins the remainder of this week looks cooler with temperatures more aligned with seasonal averages. Another low pressure system will bring more clouds and rain late Tuesday into Wednesday but sunshine will return for the end of the week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.