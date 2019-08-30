After serving as a platoon leader in Vietnam and earning a Bronze Star, King George County native Al Bumbry, an outfielder, débuted with the Baltimore Orioles on Sept. 5, 1972. The team never had a losing record during the dozen years he was on their roster. Bumbry, a member of the 1983 World Series Team and a 1980 All-Star, was inducted into the Baltimore Orioles Hall of Fame in 1987 and the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame in 2002. He now lives in Maryland.
