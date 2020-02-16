by the associated press
CHICAGO—Kawhi Leonard scored 30, LeBron James scored 23 and Chicago product Anthony Davis finished with 20 points after hitting the winning free throw to lift Team LeBron to a 157–155 victory over Team Giannis in the All-Star game.
Leonard, who was named the Kobe Bryant All-Star MVP, made eight 3-pointers to finish one shy of Paul George’s All-Star record in 2016. Davis missed the first attempt, then sank the winning free throw, after Kyle Lowry grabbed him as he attempted to catch a pass in the paint.
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 25 for his team.
The winning team needed to reach 157 points after Team Giannis grabbed a 133–124 cumulative lead through the first three quarters.
The teams tied 41-all in the third quarter, after Team LeBron matched an All-Star scoring record while taking the first quarter 53-41 and Team Giannis bounced back in the second 51-30. The league announced major changes to the All-Star format last month, turning quarters into mini-games.
The score was reset to 0–0 prior to the second quarter
The winner of each of the first three quarters earned $100,000 for Chicago-based community organizations.
