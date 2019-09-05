The University of Mary Washington's Stafford County campus will be the site tonight of a debate between candidates for the 28th District Senate seat. It's the first of four debates the university is hosting involving local General Assembly races.
The debate will be at 7 p.m. in University Hall at the UMW’s Stafford County campus on U.S. 17.
Democratic challenger Qasim Rashid is seeking to unseat incumbent Republican Sen. Richard Stuart in the district, which covers parts of Spotsylvania, Stafford, Prince William, Westmoreland and King George counties.
Stuart, a lawyer who grew up in Virginia’s Northern Neck, is a military veteran who served as Westmoreland County commonwealth’s attorney. Rashid is a Stafford County attorney who specializes in human rights law and has published several books. He aims to become the first Muslim American elected to the Virginia State Senate.
Stephen Farnsworth, professor of political science and director of the Center for Leadership and Media Studies, organized the debates and will serve as the moderator for all four. He will be joined by panelists Ted Schubel, news director of News Talk 1230/WFVA and WBQB radio, and Barbara Hollingsworth, editorial page editor of The Free Lance–Star.
Written questions from the audience can be submitted in person shortly before the start of each debate.
The other three debates will be held on UMW’s Fredericksburg campus.
Candidates for the 28th House District representing parts of Fredericksburg and Stafford are set to debate Sept. 18 in Room 411 in Lee Hall. In that race, former Stafford Supervisor Paul Milde, a Republican, faces Democrat Joshua Cole.
On Sept. 20, the candidates running in the 88th House District will face off in the same room of Lee Hall. Democrat Jessica Foster of Fauquier County is challenging incumbent Republican Del. Mark Cole of Spotsylvania for the seat representing parts of Fredericksburg and Fauquier, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties.
The last debate, between candidates for the Senate’s 17th District, will take place Oct. 29 in Room 346 of UMW’s Monroe Hall. The race pits incumbent Republican Sen. Bryce Reeves of Spotsylvania against Democrat Amy Laufer of Albemarle County.
