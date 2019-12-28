Over the course of a year, The Free Lance–Star staff and contributing photographers trip their camera shutters thousands of times, chronicling slices of life lasting a fraction of a second. These images can reflect newsworthy occasions, events that need to be recorded for posterity or the triumph and agony of athletic contests. In other cases, they are quiet, fleeting moments easily overlooked in our busy lives, but ones that connect us as a community. Often they are portraits of our neighbors, many who deserve to be recognized for their contributions to the place we call home. Here’s a small selection of some of our favorite photos from 2019. For more favorite images, go to fredericksburg.com.

—Mike Morones

