The Free Lance-Star's top stories of the decade

From "Snowmaggeddon" and a magnitude-5.8 earthquake, Stafford students advocating for safer roads, a 7-year-old boy's fight with cancer, to the 2013 government shutdown that had community members volunteering to help others—the 2010s were full of groundbreaking stories that helped shaped the region.
2010: Monster snowstorms
By spring’s arrival, 54 inches of snow had fallen on the Fredericksburg area over the winter, enough to tower over most preschoolers.
Words failed to describe the snow, so people created new phrases such as “Snowmaggeddon” and “Snowpocalypse” to reflect its overwhelming relentlessness.
Residents endured power outages, repeated driveway shoveling and damaged roofs. There were neighborhood tiffs over who had the right to use a cleared parking spot as people marked their territory with lawn furniture. School calendars and athletic schedules were upended. In Washington, federal government offices closed for four consecutive workdays in February.
The first snowstorm technically arrived in 2009 on Dec. 18–19, dumping 19.3 inches of snow on the Fredericksburg area and foiling holiday shopping the last weekend before Christmas. Then, after the new year, the snow continued: an inch on Jan.7, 8 inches on Jan.30, an inch on Feb. 2, 17 inches on Feb. 5–6 and 8 inches on Feb. 9–10.
2011: Quake shook us up
The East Coast got a surprising shake on Aug. 23 with a magnitude 5.8 earthquake centered near Mineral in Louisa County.
The quake, the strongest on the East Coast in nearly 70 years—rivaling the intensity of a temblor in Southwest Virginia in 1897—caused millions of dollars in damage to homes and buildings in the area.
The Mineral town hall roof caved in and two Louisa schools were shut down for the rest of the school year.
The earthquake also caused a rumble among those concerned about the safety of the two nuclear reactors at the North Anna Power Station, which was shut down for about two months.
Louisa and other area localities slowly recovered as FEMA stepped in to offer federal assistance. To ease the pain, thousands of online voters helped Mineral win a free concert by country singer Alan Jackson. The concert happened in May 2012.
2012: Microburst leaves gym facility destroyed
Twenty-six kids and adults were in the Cheer Fusion All-Stars gym near Lafayette Boulevard when a microburst destroyed the 6,868-square-foot facility in July.
Nobody died, but two parents were seriously injured.
Parent Heath Mullins, who received a Civilian Lifesaving Award for his actions, suffered two broken vertebrae, a shattered knee and a broken ankle, among other injuries.
Cheer Fusion owner Connie Allen said Mullins kept his sense of humor and had even dubbed himself the “coach of awesomeness.”
In addition to Mullins, Allen and Cheer Fusion parents Bill Johnson and Michelle Smith—who broke her ankle and suffered a neck injury—received Civilian Lifesaving Awards from the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s deputies who responded to the incident were also recognized at a ceremony in August.
Cheer Fusion moved into a new gym in Stafford County more than a month after the microburst. Its members have since won several championships, and the senior hip–hop team earned the right to compete in a world competition in Disney World later that year.
2013: Government shutdown
October was likely the cruelest month of 2013 for thousands of Fredericksburg-area residents who work for the federal government or federal contractors.
When Congress could not pass a budget or agree to raise the federal borrowing limit, a partial shutdown of the federal government began Oct. 1. During the 16-day shutdown, federal workers were furloughed and local national parks were closed.
During the furlough, some workers turned their misfortune into something positive by volunteering to help the needy in the community.
2014: Josh Hardy's medical saga goes viral
The family of Hugh Mercer Elementary student Josh Hardy waged a successful social media campaign to gain access to an experimental drug the Fredericksburg family believed could help the 7-year-old beat a deadly infection he developed after a bone marrow transplant in January 2014. Josh had battled a rare form of cancer nearly his entire life.
The drug, brincidofovir, made by North Carolina-based Chimerix, was recommended by his doctors at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn., where he was treated. After the social media effort attracted national attention and the Federal Drug Administration gave its OK, Josh received the medicine and became part of a new trial for the experimental drug in 2014.
Josh lived for another 2 years and was able to come home to Fredericksburg for a time. He died at age 10 in 2016 after complications from chemotherapy drugs left his immune system weakened.
2015: Grace Mann
Grace Mann was strangled in the Washington Avenue house she shared with two women and 30-year-old Steven Vander Briel.
When the two female roommates came home on the afternoon of April 17, Briel told them he and Mann had fought and “now she’s gone,” according to court testimony. Briel rushed out of the house and the women found Mann’s body in one of the bedrooms.
Briel was charged with the murder of Mann, who volunteered to help sexual assault victims and was an advocate for gay rights and gender equality.
Briel was sentenced to life in prison plus 11 years in May 2016. In April 2017, the Virginia Court of Appeals denied Briel's appeal.
2016: Police dog survives shooting
A member of the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office staff became a local celebrity in October when he was wounded in the line of duty. Dux, a 2-year-old German shepherd from Hungary, was left with a gaping hole in his side, bullet fragments in his neck and a bullet lodged 2 centimeters from his spine after he was shot while chasing a suspect on Oct. 2.
He underwent surgery and recuperated at the home of his handler, Deputy K. Kelley, for almost two months.
The man accused of shooting Dux, Joseph E. Conway, 34, of King George County, faced two counts of attempted capital murder. Conway was convicted of 11 charges, including numerous illegal drug charges, and was ordered to serve 45 1/2 years in prison.
2017: Confederate flag flap revived in Stafford
Confederate heritage group Virginia Flaggers proudly flies rebel flags along major highways around Virginia. In 2014, the Flaggers hoisted one on an 80-foot pole in a southern Stafford family’s back yard. It’s visible to motorists on Interstate 95.
Complaints about the flag started immediately and intensified in 2015 after white supremacist Dylan Roof murdered nine black people in a Charleston, S.C., church. At the time, Stafford officials said their hands were tied because the flag did not violate any zoning laws.
An attorney challenged the legality of the flag, asserting it was actually an advertising banner for Virginia Flaggers. But county officials again ruled that the flag is protected by the First Amendment and does not violate county ordinances.
2018: Rain, rain, go away
It seems like rain gauges were rarely empty in the Fredericksburg area in 2018. Mother Nature dumped more than 57 inches of rain on the region, 15 inches above average.
There were several flooding incidents, but the most severe one happened in June. The Rappahannock River overflowed its banks June 23, flooding homes in Falmouth and on Sophia Street in the city. There had been heavy rain in the region and also upriver, where Culpeper received 6 inches of rain in three days.
The river crested at 25 feet, the worst flooding in the city since 1972, when rainfall from Hurricane Agnes caused the Rappahannock to crest at 39 feet.
2019: Stafford students take action after classmate killed in crash.
Helen Wang, a 17–year–old Colonial Forge High School junior, was killed in May, when the car she was driving collided with a truck as she attempted to turn onto Kellogg Mill Road from the Abel Lake boat ramp parking area. Within one week, VDOT had cleared overgrown vegetation, cited as a possible contributor to the crash, near the wreck site. The tragedy motivated a group of students to work toward improving roadway safety in the county. The local student movement, called Changing Stafford’s Roads, emerged soon after Wang’s death.
