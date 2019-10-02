No surprise that by the end of an opera, most of the main characters will be dead. Yet opera lives on. This season’s 10 Metropolitan Opera movie simulcasts—with its mixture of premieres, five new productions of older works and revivals with new casting—prove that once again that opera might be as close as any art to being eternal.
“Turandot” leads the parade of revivals with Franco Zeffirelli’s celebrated production. The icy Chinese princess eliminates unwanted suitors, but there is one, Calaf (known best for the tenor aria “Nessun dorma”), who is willing to risk his head for her hand.
Turandot will be the only opera character who ends happily this season, even though many have to die in the opera including the precious slave girl who loves Calaf. Even sadder is the irresistible story of Manon, who starts out from the country to the big city in youthful enthusiasm, and goes onward to be a celebrated Parisian courtesan. Condemned as a woman of ill repute, she dies hopelessly delirious while waiting to be deported to the Louisiana penal colony.
Opera’s most beloved Madama Butterfly is the devoted geisha who gives everything for love, including in the end her child and her life, for the American naval officer Pinkerton.
What’s new is the staging of Philip Glass’ “Akhnaten,” about the pharaoh who attempts to create a monotheistic religion to replace the popular polytheistic beliefs in Egypt. The visual features for the staging are provided by the Gandini Juggling company, whose movements are choreographed to mirror the orchestral score.
A Met premiere, first time in HD and a new production is Alban Berg’s expressionistic masterpiece “Wozzeck.” Composed before World War I, “Wozzeck” tells the story of the soldier besieged by the evils of society who brutally murders his lover and mother of his child. William Ketridge fittingly creates a dark stage cluttered with “a ramshackle warren of stairs, ramps, discarded furniture and debris” against a background of drawings, maps and film clips to “evoke a nightmarish world of crashed planes, searchlights, ghostly gas masks and battlefields.”
While we know there were geishas like Madama Butterfly and the Egyptian pharoah is a historical figure, the gruesome story of Wozzeck is truly ripped from the headlines. It was the first murder case to use the insanity plea, and was turned into a play that 100 years later was the inspiration for Berg’s avant garde opera.
America’s great “folk opera,” the Gershwins’ “Porgy and Bess,” returns to the Met in a new production after almost 30 years. The much-loved familiar classics that unfold the love story of disabled beggar Porgy for the drug-addicted Bess (“Summertime,” “It Ain’t Necessarily So,” “Bess, You Is My Woman Now,” “I Got Plenty o’ Nuttin’ ’ and “My Man’s Gone Now”) are all presented in their operatic setting.
There is nothing new in the premiere of Handel’s “Agrippina.” First staged in 1709, the satire of sex and politics scandals in the Roman empire reflect the distortions in contemporary society then as Handel intended and now in the Met’s production brought to life. There is the emperor Claudio, whose power-hungry empress Agrippina is scheming for her teenager son Nerone to claim his throne, all complicated by the plottings of seductive Poppea and the ambitious officer Ottone.
Can a devoted love like Senta’s set free the legendary seafarer of Wagner’s “Der Fliegende Holländer,” who is cursed to roam the seas for eternity? Met’s stage is transformed into a larger-than-life oil painting of the mysterious Dutchman, the object of Senta’s overwhelming obsession.
The season concludes with familiar fare. Superstar soprano Anna Netrebko is in the title role of the operatic thriller “Tosca,” as the passionate diva caught between the love of one man and the lust of another. Two queens Elizabeth I and Mary Queen of Scots battle it for the throne in “Maria Stuarda,” which closes the season.
Not only do Tosca and Maria Stuarda die, but their deaths are most gruesome in what is the closing productions for another glorious season for fans of operas that are shown live.
