BREAKFAST LINKS
- Through two games of the World Series, the Washington Nationals' brand of intangi-ball is beating the Houston Astros' analytics based approach, writes Steve DeShazo. (He'll have good stuff from Games 3-5 in D.C., too)
- There's a new Sarratt in the starting lineup at Colonial Forge, and the early returns hint that he's as big of a catch as his older siblings.
- Possession is 9/10 of the law, and Mountain View issued a decisive verdict against Stafford in the Commonwealth District field hockey final.
- North Stafford displayed its staying power in a five-set victory over Colonial Forge to claim the Commonwealth District championship.
- FLS Varsity's student section challenge has reached the quarterfinals. Get your votes in!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.