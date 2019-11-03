1. WELCOME, ROOK
It’s not exactly the ideal time to give Dwayne Haskins his first NFL start: on the road, against the NFL’s third-ranked defense, in what could be less-than-ideal weather conditions. Still, Washington with Case Keenum still in concussion protocol, Bill Callahan has little choice. And Haskins had a few extra days to prepare after his team played on Thursday night in Week 8. Haskins has yet to throw a touchdown pass in two relief efforts, and Washington hasn’t scored a TD in its last nine quarters. Adrian Peterson hopes to make hay against a run defense that allowed 218 yards to the Eagles last week.
2. GLAD SACKS
Buffalo quarterbacks have been sacked 20 times this season, with nine coming in their two losses. That means it’s important for Washington’s young defensive line to keep Frank Gore in check and force Josh Allen into passing situations. Jonathan Allen has come to life recently and has six sacks in his past six road games, and Washington’s defense has forced a turnover in seven straight games. Those streaks need to continue to give the visitors a chance.
3. PLAY FOUR QUARTERS
Washington has been outscored 101–46 in the second halves of games this season, suggesting two things: the players get worn down and the coaches are losing the adjustment game. Now that Callahan has had a couple of games under his belt as interim coach and offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell is getting accustomed to calling plays, there’s little excuse for the latter. With the playoffs out of reach, we’ll see whether Washington’s players are committed to competing or are just playing out the string of another lost season.
PREDICTED FINAL SCORE:
Buffalo 23, Washington 10
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.