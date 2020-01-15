AT FREDERICKSBURG

High Low

Jan. 16 6:14 a.m.

Thur. 11:35 a.m. 6:47 p.m.

Jan. 17 12:04 a.m. 7:05 a.m.

Friday 12:33 p.m. 7:48 p.m.

Jan. 18 1:06 a.m. 7:58 a.m.

Saturday 1:34 p.m. 8:51 p.m.

Jan. 19 2:10 a.m. 8:55 a.m.

Sunday 2:34 p.m. 9:54 p.m.

Jan. 20 3:11 a.m. 9:54 a.m.

Monday 3:33 p.m. 10:54 p.m.

Jan. 21 4:10 a.m. 10:52 a.m.

Tuesday 4:29 p.m. 11:50 p.m.

Jan. 22 5:05 a.m. 11:48 a.m.

Wed. 5:24 p.m.

The following can be subtracted from the tides at Fredericksburg to determine tides for fishing points.

POTOMAC RIVER

Quantico Creek—1 hour

Aquia Creek—2 hours

Mathias Point—4 hours

Colonial Beach—5 hours

RAPPAHANNOCK

Port Royal—1 hour

Green Bay—2 hours

Leedstown—3 hours

Tappahannock—5 hours

NO FISHING REPORT

The weekly fishing report will resume in the spring.

Tags

Load comments