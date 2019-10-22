Timothy McLaughlin
Birthplace: Pittsburgh, Pa.
Age: 51
Family: Wife, Rebecca; son, Joseph; daughter, Katie.
Background: Bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering, Virginia Military Institute; master’s degree in business, Webster University. Retired lieutenant colonel, U.S. Marine Corps; combat engineer, 20 years. Currently work for Marine Corps System Command, acquisition officer, 10 years. Chairman of George Washington Regional Commission; past chairman Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization. Former Cub master and assistant Scout master.
Have you ever been charged with or convicted of any crimes? No
Top three campaign issues:
1. Public Safety: I have supported the Spotsylvania fire and rescue and the Sheriff’s Office by backing the county’s fire service effort to meet 24/7 Advanced Cardiac Life Support staffing requirements in all stations; implementation of countywide radio system for all emergency services and will support future communication upgrades to enhance service to the community; new fire stations. I advocated for school resource officers in all schools and increased deputies on patrol and for competitive pay and benefits to increase retention and recruitment.
2. Traffic congestion: I have served as chairman of the Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization, a federally mandated transit organization aimed at making improvements in our region. My efforts have helped the region obtain $1.8 billion in transportation dollars, leading to numerous road construction projects completed, to include Exits 118 and 130 improvements, I-95 bridges and HOT lanes. Ultimately, I strive to relieve congestion through creating jobs with a reverse commute.
3. Job growth: I will continue to promote our county as the ideal destination for businesses to reside. During my time on the board the county has brought in 700 new companies and 6,300 new jobs. My work on the board has been instrumental in the county’s bond rating to be upgraded to the AAA level. And my votes have enabled your property taxes to remain low and I will continue to fight for low, competitive tax rates. I never voted for a tax increase.
Campaign website: tim4spotsy.com
