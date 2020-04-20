The first drive-in picture show opened in Fredericksburg on April 23, 1951. Showing on screen was director John Ford’s Technicolor Western–drama “She Wore a Yellow Ribbon,” starring John Wayne, with Joanne Dru and John Agar. The Free Lance–Star advertised “Pitts Drive-in Theatre—a Carfull for a Dollar-Plus Tax-Shine or Shower—Route 1—Four Mile Fork.” The Fredericksburg Drive-in closed in 1990.
