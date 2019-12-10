Route 3 eastbound in Spotsylvania County is closed at Brock Road for a vehicle crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer that occurred early Tuesday morning. Route 3 eastbound traffic is being detoured to Brock Road and Orange Plank Road, where travelers can re-enter Route 3 eastbound. Check 511virginia.org for real-time updates on lane closures for this incident.
