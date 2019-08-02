BREAKFAST LINKS
- Riverbend is ready for a new era under first-year head coach Nathan Yates. Read about the Bears' first day of practice.
- As temperatures flare up, area training staffs are using cool technology to prevent catastrophe, writes Taft Coghill Jr.
- April Sinkler knows this might be her last shot at Olympic glory. She's headed to Europe in hopes of jump starting her career.
- Justin Anderson is a journeyman in the NBA, but that's nothing compared to what he's seen off the court.
ON DECK
- Coverage of the final round of the Fredericksburg Amateur at Fawn Lake