Culpeper Renaissance, Inc. has partnered with another Virginia Main Street community to raffle off trading getaway packages for two, the local non-profit organization announced in a news release this week.
In an effort to boost local tourism and Culpeper businesses, CRI and Gloucester Main Street Association are partnering for the first-ever Trading Main Streets. Each community will offer a fall weekend getaway package for two.
As Virginians look forward to the end of the COVID-19 lockdown measures, a fall getaway package could be a great way to celebrate, CRI said in the release.
The two Main Street communities will each raffle off the other community’s getaway package. For those interested in their own community’s getaway package, tickets for both are available.
Raffle tickets are $20 per ticket, or three for $50.
Winner of the Gloucester VA Weekend Getaway for two will enjoy:
• Overnight lodging for two nights at the Inn at Warner Hall, a romantic bed & breakfast listed by both the National Register of Historic Places and the Virginia Historic Landmarks Commission (scrumptious breakfast included)
• Two-hour sightseeing cruise provided by York River Charters with a catered meal from Kelsick Specialty Market
• Dinner for two at Bangkok Noi Thai Cuisine
• Spa manicure or pedicure for two with bubbly or beer at Split Enz Salon
• Private garden tour of internationally known Brent & Becky’s Bulbs to include participation in a workshop (in event one takes place during chosen weekend)
• Personal tour of Under the Stars Farm, includes a catered picnic in the lavender field
• Beer tasting at Gloucester Brewing Company Private walking tour of the Gloucester Courthouse Historic District (est. 1766)
• Rental of paddle boat, canoe or kayaks at Beaverdam Park
• Welcome basket filled with goodies from Gloucester.
To learn more about Gloucester downtown visit www.gloucestervillage.com
Winner of the Culpeper VA Weekend Getaway for two will enjoy:
• Overnight lodging for two for two nights through one of the following—Culpeper Center, Suites at 249 or The Loft on Davis
• Dinner for two at Piedmont Steakhouse
• Dinner for two at It’s About Thyme
• Chocolate tasting at The Frenchman’s Corner
• Saturday Breakfast for two at Raven’s Nest Coffee House
• Sunday Brunch for two at Grill 309
• Helicopter tour of Culpeper with EP Flight Training (some exclusions apply)
• A Private Tour & Wine Tasting for two at Old House Vineyards
• Beer Tasting for two at Far Gohn Brewery
• Two entry tickets at the Museum of Culpeper History
• 60 minute massage for two at Skin+Touch Therapy Spa
• Welcome basket filled with goodies from Culpeper.
To learn more about Culpeper downtown visit www.culpeperdowntown.com
TICKETS
Only 1,000 raffle tickets are available
Purchase tickets at the CRI office, 127 West Davis Street, Culpeper, VA 22701. Call for credit card purchase (540) 825-4416, mail in a check, or place a check in the CRI mail drop slot at the office and your ticket(s) will be mailed to you.
Cost: $20 per ticket or 3 for $50
Winner will be announced June 30, 2020
