The University of Mary Washington men’s swimming team took an early lead in the 2020 Capital Athletic Conference championships on Wednesday evening in St. Mary’s City, Md. The Eagles stand in first with 80 points, ahead of second place York (68), and Salisbury, St. Mary’s, and Southern Va. (60 each).
The 200 yard medley relay of Gareth Mancini, Mark Dye, Thomas Leckrone, and Garrett Ross finished first with a time of 1:32.48. The 800 yard freestyle relay broke the CAC record and gained an NCAA Championship provisional time of 6:46.88. That quartet included Austin Farrar, Brian Harnish, Matthew Scott, and Noah Carpenter, and breaks a record previously set in 2013.
The championships will continue on Thursday with prelims at 10 a.m. and finals at 6 p.m.
Meanwhile, the UMW women’s swimming team started their CAC championships by winning both relays contested.
The 200 medley relay of Carley Vaughn, Mary Zagrobelny, Erin Whitesell, and Sydney Hall kicked off the meet with a first place finish at 1:45.95. The 800 yard free relay of Hall, Grace Gartman, Claudia Keller, and Julia Geskey took first at 7:50.56.
The championships will continue on Thursday with morning prelims and evening finals.
