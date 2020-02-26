The University of Mary Washington men's lacrosse team used six goals and four assists from sophomore J.D. Nozemack in downing Bridgewater College, 17-11, on Wednesday in Bridgewater. The Eagles improve to 3-2 on the season.
The first quarter was tight, as Bridgewater jumped ahead with two of the first three goals. J.D. Nozemack put UMW on the board, and the Eagles then scored three straight to take a 4-2 lead. Kristophe Newman scored with 11:52 remaining, and Chase Kapuscienski followed at 9:05 on a Kevin Cruz assist. Shane Sutton capped the run at 8:13 on a Jack-Henry Smith assist.
Bridgewater answered with three straight goals to take a 5-4 edge before UMW closed the first with three more goals. Kapusciencki scored his second of the day at 4:52 on a Nozemack assist, and Nozemack found the net with 1:34 to go and again with 16 seconds left on a Kapuscienski pass.
The balanced offense continued to pull away in the second, as Nozemack scored to open the quarter on a Logan Green pass, and Green followed with 10:22 left on a Nozemack assist. Smith scored at 8:31 on a Nozemack assist to push UMW's lead to 10-5.
After a Bridgewater goal, Green scored with 4:02 left, and Cruz followed at 258 on a Brandon Davis assist. After BC cut the margin to 12-7, Newman capped the scoring with 27 seconds left, giving the Eagles a 13-7 lead at halftime.
After the teams traded scores to start the third (with Green adding UMW's tally), Bridgewater rallied for three straight goals to draw to within 14-11 entering the last 10 minutes.
UMW used a Cruz goal with 9:16 remaining and another from Nozemack at 5:07 to extend the lead to 16-11, and Nozemack closed the day with another with 16 seconds left while UMW's defense held BC scoreless in the fourth quarter.
Nozamack had six goals and four assists, while Green scored three goals and added one assist for UMW. The Eagles led in shots, 52-34, as well as in faceoffs, 21-11. Nathaniel Holic had six saves in goal for UMW, while Kapuscienski and Quintin Ricci each collected six ground balls.
The Eagles will be back in action on March 4 when they host Washington & Lee Unversity at 3:30 p.m.
Women's lacrosse
The fourteenth ranked University of Mary Washington women's lacrosse team jumped out to a quick lead and cruised to a 17-5 victory over Randolph-Macon College on Wednesday at the Battleground. UMW improves to 2-1 on the season.
The Eagles quickly surged ahead, scoring six goals in the first seven minutes. Freshman Kayla Sarazin got the Eagles on the board at 28:20, and Morgan Shorts followed at 27:48. The Eagles tallied again 40 seconds later on a goal from Shorts, on a Sarazin assist, and again from Kennedy King at 26:44.
Shorts followed at 25:26 on a Samantha Stachowiak assist, and Sarazin scored again at 23:00, and oonce more at 22:37 to up the advantage to 7-0. Stachowiak followed at 18:11 on an assist from Shorts, and King followed at 14:27.
Rebecca Pullen joined the act at 12:34 on a Paige Haskins assist, and Leanne Larkin added another with 3:26 before intermission. Erin Steinberg capped the first half scoring at 1:01 on an assist from Clare Madden to push the margin to 12-0.
In the second half, the Yellow Jackets scored twice in the opening minutes, but Pullen scored a pair of goals at 22:30 and 16:23 to build the Eagle lead to 14-2. After a pair of RMC goals, King scored with 9:30 left. Pullen netted another with 3:13 remaining. The Yellow Jackets scored with 1:44 left, and Steinberg added another with 12 seconds left to cap the scoring.
The Eagles led in shots, 29-12, and ground balls, 13-10. Reilly Miller had three saves and Summer Allen added one in goal for the Eagles.
Mary Washington will return to action on Saturday when they host #7 Franklin & Marshall College at noon.
