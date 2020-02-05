The University of Mary Washington men’s basketball team used a balanced scoring attack to defeat Southern Virginia University, 80-73, on Wednesday evening in Buena Vista, Va. The Eagles improve to 13-9 overall, and 3-4 in the CAC. Sophomores Da’Shawn Cook and Greg Rowson scored 18 points a piece to pace the Eagles.
Wayne Clevert went 5-8 from the three-point line to score 15 points. Riley Welch added 14 points on 5-9 shooting from the field.
UMW shot 26-61 (42.6%) from the field, 14-35 (40.0%) from three-point range, and 14-17 (82.4%) from the free throw line. The Eagles out-rebounded the Knights 37-32.
UMW will be back in action on Saturday as they travel to St. Mary’s for a game at 4 p.m.
WOMEN’s BASKETBALL
The University of Mary Washington women’s basketball team came from behind late to defeat Southern Virginia University, 49-46, on Wednesday night at Ron Rosner Arena in Capital Athletic Conference action. The Eagles improve to 15-7 on the season, and 4-3 in CAC play.
A basket from Molly Sharman knotted the score, and a Tory Martin bucket gave UMW the lead back for good with 55 seconds left. Shifflett made a free throw with three seconds left for the final margin.
The Eagles were led by Tory Martin and Shifflett’s 12 points, while Harper scored 11. Maddie Shifflett led with seven rebounds.
UMW shot 19-52 from the floor, making 3-12 three point tries, and 8-17 free throws. Southern Va. shot 18-62, making 4-19 three point tries and 6-12 free throws. SVU held a 53-39 rebounding advantage.
The Eagles will return to action on Saturday, when they visit St. Mary’s College at 2:00 p.m. in another CAC contest.
