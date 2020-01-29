University of Mary Washington junior Drew Johnson broke school and Capital Athletic Conference records for three-pointers made in a game with 13 as the Eagles defeated Southern University, 107-76 on Wednesday night.
The Eagles (11-8, 1-3 CAC) also broke the school and CAC team record for three-pointers made in a game with 27. UMW led 54-38 at halftime.
Johnson led the team with 39 points and 13-14 shooting from the three-point line. Welch followed with points 16 and Saunders with 13.
The Eagles shot 38-63 (60.3%) from the field, 27-41 (65.9%) from three-point range, and 4-8 (50%) from the free throw line.
UMW will be back in action on Saturday as they travel to Christopher Newport University for a game at 3 p.m.
Women’s basketball
Junior forward Tory Martin scored 20 points to lead the University of Mary Washington women’s basketball team to a 58-53 victory at Southern Virginia University on Wednesday night in Capital Athletic Conference action. The Eagles improve to 14-6 overall, and 3-2 in conference play.
After trading baskets to start the final quarter, SVU scored five straight to draw within five, but a pair of Maddie Shifflett baskets held the Knights at bay. Eight straight points from the hosts cut the margin down to one, at 54-53, with 1:20 left. The Knights had a shot for the lead in the final seconds, but the attempt was blocked by Ashley Martin, and Tory Martin and Faith St. Clair made free throws in the final seconds for the win.
Martin made 7-15 shots en route to 20 points, making 6-7 free throws. Thompson scored 13, and Martin also led with seven rebounds. The Eagles shot 22-50 from the floor, making 4-13 three pointers and 10-15 free throws.
The Eagles will visit Christopher Newport University on Saturday at 1 p.m.
